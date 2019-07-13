Born August 24, 1952 to the late Costa and Frances Francisco in Dallas, Texas, Frank passed away on July 12, 2019 after an ugly battle with Alzheimer's. It was probably the only battle he ever lost. He was raised in Orlando with his brothers and sisters around the family nursery, Blodgett Gardens. Frank graduated from Bishop Moore High School and received his bachelor's degree in criminology from FSU. After living in Tallahassee, he moved to Juneau, Alaska to run wilderness survival programs for troubled youth. He returned to Florida and started his own company providing social services for adults and children at risk. He retired in 2014 and moved to Vero Beach to enjoy traveling, fishing and boating. He was an avid outdoorsman, sports and wine enthusiast, fisherman and photographer.



Frank is survived by his wife, Tayloe; his three children Brittney, Alexandrea, and Dylan; his siblings, Nicholas, Angelea, Michael (Denise), Christopher (Lori); his granddaughter Lela Marie Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews.



Frank had a passion for life, his country, and his alma mater. He will be remembered for his infectious enthusiasm, tremendous wit and incredible laugh. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11 am at Saint Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 475 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32968. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers/ Parkinsons Association of Vero Beach, 2300 5th Ave # 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Frank will remain in our hearts always. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 13 to July 14, 2019