Frank Scott
Frank Charles Scott Sr.

Frank Charles Scott Sr. Notice
Frank Charles Scott Sr. was born December 22, 1942, and was called home April 8, 2019. The Home Going Service will be held Monday, April 15th at Tangelo Baptist Church located at 7001 Ravenna Ave. Orlando, FL 32819 - Viewing (11:00), Service (12 - 2:00), Repast (2:00). The Graveside Service will take place on April 16, 2019 at 11:00 at Florida National Cemetery located at 6502 SW 102nd Ave. Bushnell, FL 33513. Services have been entrusted to Baldwin Funeral Homes at 428 E Plant St. Winter Garden, FL 34787.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019
