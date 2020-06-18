Frank E. Strickland, 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at his home in Orlando, FL on June 8th, 2020. He was born in Orlando at the family home to Q.A. "Moon" and Edna Louise (Sweat) Strickland. He was one of three children and married to Jeannette Chappell Strickland of Glen Allen, VA while on shore leave from the USS New Jersey (BB-62) during the Korean War, in February 1953. He graduated from Orlando High School in 1948 and Orlando Jr. College and Southern Technical Institute in Marietta, GA where he was a member of the National Honor Society, Top 10 of his class and a member of Tau Alpha Pi. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve from 1949 to 1954. During his time on the USS New Jersey (BB-62) he was an Electricians Mate and survived the Far East and Korean War Zone. His civic duties included being a Charter Member of the Lions International where he was President, Zone Chairman and District Governor, Master Mason Lodge 239, Scottish Rite Consistory, Shriner, United States Power Squadron, "Uncle" - Order of DeMolay and "Chief" - YMCA Indian Guides. He was League Grandpa and Secretary and Board member of NOKLL (North Orlando Kiwanis Little League). He was a member of North Park Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon Emeritus. His professional career spanned over 6 decades in Orlando and the South Eastern United States. He held a General Contractor's License (CG00482) and worked on county, state, commercial and military projects throughout the state and was instrumental in building homes and business properties in Winter Park and Central Florida. He was known for his love of fishing, baseball and reading all about history and mentored many children in the community. Frank resided in Orlando with his daughter, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren, where he enjoyed life and family. He is survived by his daughter Fay Geving; sister Patricia Harvin (Doyle), eight grandchildren, Mark Dwayne Geving (Marissa), Derrick Geving, Cameron Strickland, Scott Sewell (Laura), David Sewell (Christine), Amanda, Alayna and Austin (Chloe Jean) Strickland, and three great grandchildren, Tasher Sewell and Jack and Hazel Geving, plus countless nieces and nephews, whom he dearly loved. He is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife Jeannette "Jenny", his parents, three children, Cynthia Strickland-Kocour, Brenda Sewell (Jack) and Douglas Strickland, and granddaughter Lavon Lea. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Park with burial to follow. Donations may be made to CITS (Church in the Son/City on a Hill), VITAS, or Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements entrusted to American Family Funerals and Cremations, Casselberry, FL.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.