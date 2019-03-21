Home

Frank L. "Lucky" Purpura Jr.

Frank "Lucky" L. Purpura Jr.,78, passed away in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday March 16, 2019. A native of Florida, an Army veteran and successful business owner of Southside Autos Inc. for 50 years. Frank was an avid Florida Gator and Red Sox fan. He had a love for books and was a hunter and fisherman in his younger years.Frank is survived by his fiancé and life partner Peggy Magee, daughters Debbie Scott and Shelene Klote, sons Mike and wife Jodi, Sonny and wife Karen, John and 8 grandchildern and 2 great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by parents Frank Purpura Sr. and Effie Kessler, sisters Vicki and Terri.The family is having a celebration of life for family and friends on March 30th. In lieu of flowers please donate to The or .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
