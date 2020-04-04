|
|
FRANK R. HELLINGER
(May 14, 1930 – April 2, 2020) Frank was born in Jacksonville, the second of three sons of Walter Charles and Maxine Long Hellinger. Like his brothers Walter Jr and Richard, Frank attended Fishweir Elementary, John Gorrie Junior High and Lee High School in Jacksonville before completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Frank then studied medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, as did his younger brother Richard, and then, unlike Richard, chose to go to Cleveland, Ohio, to pursue training at Case Western Reserve University in Neurosurgery. Along the way in 1952, Frank married Florence (Flossie) Wimberly, whom he met at John Gorrie. After a two year stint in the Army, in El Paso, Texas, Frank and Flossie moved their growing family to the then small town, of Orlando, Florida, in 1964, where he practiced Neurosurgery until 1997. In Orlando, Frank lived next door to Richard and his family and with Flossie raised five children. Frank and Flossie were active members of the Presbyterian Church throughout their life together participating regularly in Sunday school while Frank also supported the international medical missions work of the Medical Benevolence Foundation. Frank's interests in current events, the arts and sciences were broad and informed by a passion for reading widely and regularly throughout his life. A talented athlete, more interested in the game than the outcome, Frank taught his children to juggle, to walk on stilts and their hands, to play a variety of sports and to ski, on water and snow. After learning to play the clarinet in high school, Frank made and appreciated music the rest of his life, joining after his retirement the church choir and the Orlando Concert Band. Frank's love of life and of people was formed by his father and mother and while growing up in the schools and Boy Scouts of Jacksonville. He sought, cultivated and thoroughly enjoyed new friendships throughout his lifetime which enriched his life as a loving husband, father, brother, son and his work as an accomplished surgeon. Asked late in life how he would like to be remembered, Frank answered "as a good student, a good musician and having a good sense of humor." Frank is survived by his wife Flossie, his four children (Walter, Carol, Frank, Katherine), nine grandchildren (Thomas, Christopher, Laura, Paul, Jackson, AnnaBelle, Sophie, Ella, Nico) and one great grandchild (Tristan). A memorial service at the Winter Park Presbyterian Church has been postponed by COVID-19 until September 10, Frank and Flossie's wedding anniversary. Frank asked that any donations on his behalf be directed to either the Winter Park Presbyterian Church or to Habitat for Humanity.
