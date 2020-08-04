1/1
Frank Talo
1947 - 2020
Frank John Talo, 73, of Tavares, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Eustis, Florida. Frank was born June 18, 1947

in Bessemer Township, Michigan, he was the son of Frank V. Talo and

Selda (Bonka) Talo, the youngest of 3 children. He graduated Luther L. Wright High School, Ironwood, Michigan in 1965.

Frank was a proud patriot to the United States and served in the Air Force in Vietnam as an Airplane Mechanic. He moved his family to Leesburg, Florida in 1978. Frank was a hard worker and businessman in Central Florida retiring from Reynolds Aluminum. He truly relished the friends and clients he made along the way.

In his spare time and in retirement he enjoyed spending time with family and especially his grandchildren attending all of their functions. He was also an avid golfer and IDPA shooter. He loved watching westerns and his favorite team the Green Bay Packers.

He leaves his daughter Linda and Murray Tucker III; 2 grandchildren – Sydney McWilliams and Murray Tucker IV of Leesburg, Florida. 2 sisters – Frances Voyce of Ironwood, Michigan and Marian Kaufman of Peachtree City, Georgia; and many other loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 6pm at Beyers Funeral Home 1123 W. Main Street, Leesburg, Florida with Rev. Marc Kappel officiating. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice or

Opis Bayview Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Beyers Funeral Home
AUG
11
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Beyers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
