Frankee Hellinger
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frankee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Nell Syfrett ("Frankee") was born 14 February 1938 in Washington County, FL. She was the youngest of 13 children of Ida and John Syfrett, farmers in the area known as White Oak. Graduated Chipley High School. Trained in Nursing at Tulane University, New Orleans. Married Richard Harriss Hellinger in 1957. Mother of 6 children. Served 7 years as Medical MIssionary with Southern Baptist International Mission Board in Bangalore, India. Frankee and Richard were responsible for the land acquisition, permitting, construction, fit-out and hiring of Indian medical team for Phase One of the Bangalore Baptist Hospital. While in India, they also established 12 Baptist churches and ran numerous public health clinics. Upon return to Orlando, Frankee served 2 terms on the Orlando Planning Board before running for City Commissioner, District 4. She was elected 2 terms as Orlando City Commissioner. In addition, she served as Mayor Pro Tempore, Treasurer of Lynx, member of MPO, founding member of Coalition for the Homeless, and numerous boards of charities and foundations. Frankee was active throughout her life in the Baptist Church, leading WMU, teaching Bible classes, and was the first woman invited to speak to the Florida Baptist Convention. Richard, her husband of 57 years, pre-deceased Frankee in 2015. On May 9, 2020 Frankee passed away peacefully in her sleep from complications of congestive heart failure. She is survived by her 6 childen: Frances; Richard Jr; Laura; John; Amy; Elizabeth; 10 grandchildren as well as innumerable nephews, nieces and friends. While heartbroken for the loss of her sparkling, outgoing personality, her family celebrates her re-union with Richard--and Jesus--in heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked friends to consider a donation to Bangalore Baptist Hospital (BBH) through Samaritan Medical Outreach Ministries, a 501c3 which transfers electronically 100% of funds to BBH. http://www.samaritanmedicaloutreach.org Funeral arrangements are handled by Robert Bryant Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Bryant Funeral & Cremation Chapel - Orlando
321 E. Michigan St.
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 240-6080
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved