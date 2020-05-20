Frances Nell Syfrett ("Frankee") was born 14 February 1938 in Washington County, FL. She was the youngest of 13 children of Ida and John Syfrett, farmers in the area known as White Oak. Graduated Chipley High School. Trained in Nursing at Tulane University, New Orleans. Married Richard Harriss Hellinger in 1957. Mother of 6 children. Served 7 years as Medical MIssionary with Southern Baptist International Mission Board in Bangalore, India. Frankee and Richard were responsible for the land acquisition, permitting, construction, fit-out and hiring of Indian medical team for Phase One of the Bangalore Baptist Hospital. While in India, they also established 12 Baptist churches and ran numerous public health clinics. Upon return to Orlando, Frankee served 2 terms on the Orlando Planning Board before running for City Commissioner, District 4. She was elected 2 terms as Orlando City Commissioner. In addition, she served as Mayor Pro Tempore, Treasurer of Lynx, member of MPO, founding member of Coalition for the Homeless, and numerous boards of charities and foundations. Frankee was active throughout her life in the Baptist Church, leading WMU, teaching Bible classes, and was the first woman invited to speak to the Florida Baptist Convention. Richard, her husband of 57 years, pre-deceased Frankee in 2015. On May 9, 2020 Frankee passed away peacefully in her sleep from complications of congestive heart failure. She is survived by her 6 childen: Frances; Richard Jr; Laura; John; Amy; Elizabeth; 10 grandchildren as well as innumerable nephews, nieces and friends. While heartbroken for the loss of her sparkling, outgoing personality, her family celebrates her re-union with Richard--and Jesus--in heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked friends to consider a donation to Bangalore Baptist Hospital (BBH) through Samaritan Medical Outreach Ministries, a 501c3 which transfers electronically 100% of funds to BBH. http://www.samaritanmedicaloutreach.org Funeral arrangements are handled by Robert Bryant Funeral Home.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.