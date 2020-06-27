Franklin Procell

Franklin "Frank" Procell of Oviedo, Florida went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020. He was a Christian and a member of Cross Life Church. Frank served his country in the military for 24 years, he was both a Korean and Vietnam War veteran.



Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Erika Procell, his son Jack ( wife Tami) of Geneva, Florida, daughter Ellen ( Richard) of Abrams, Wisconsin and family in Noble, Louisiana. He had 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Franklin, Jr.



Funeral services will be held on July 2 at 11:00 a.m.



Banfield Funeral Home 420 W. State Road 434 Winter Springs, Fl



Interment Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.



5525 US-1 Mims, Fl



