Franklin Procell

Franklin "Frank" Procell of Oviedo, Florida went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020. He was a Christian and a member of Cross Life Church. Frank served his country in the military for 24 years, he was both a Korean and Vietnam War veteran.

Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Erika Procell, his son Jack ( wife Tami) of Geneva, Florida, daughter Ellen ( Richard) of Abrams, Wisconsin and family in Noble, Louisiana. He had 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Franklin, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on July 2 at 11:00 a.m.

Banfield Funeral Home 420 W. State Road 434 Winter Springs, Fl

Interment Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

5525 US-1 Mims, Fl

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Banfield Funeral Home
420 W State Road 434
Winter Springs, FL 32708
(407) 327-1500
