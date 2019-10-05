Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Fred Bassett Hagedorn, 91, of Orlando, FL died Oct. 1 after a long illness. He grew up on a Jefferson, Iowa farm, was valedictorian of his high school class, and after 18 months in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, he entered Iowa State College. A physics major, Fred continued his education at the California Institute of Technology. Although his PhD from Cal Tech was in nuclear physics, for most of his career he worked in applied magnetics, at Bell Laboratories (1957-1985) in Murray Hill, N.J., and at Parks Jaggers Aerospace, Westinghouse, and Northrop Grumman in Orlando until 1998. He then volunteered at a friend's start-up business for several years. Fred was a fellow of the American Physical Society, a member of Sigma Xi and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a life fellow of the IEEE, and winner of an IEEE Centennial Medal and the Magnetics Society Achievement Award. While living in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Fred served on the local planning board and the regional high school board of education. Fred and his wife Grace had two daughters who grew up in Berkeley Heights, Katherine (deceased) and Martha. Other survivors include sons-in-law Terry Ryan and Christopher Krass, grandchildren Jenifer Krass and Gabriel Hagedorn, and brother Harry Hagedorn (Rosemary). Deceased siblings were Homer Hagedorn (Pat) and Dorothy Knickel. Services will take place on October 26 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home in Topeka, KS and may be viewed online at www.penwellgabeltopeka.com. Please check for updates. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
