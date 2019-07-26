Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
South Bumby Church of Christ
3940 South Bumby Avenue
Orlando, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Carolyn Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda Carolyn Allen Notice
Freda Carolyn Allen passed away on June 27th, at the age of 95. Freda will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 71 years, John and her children, Dana (Toni) and Dennis (Ann). Freda will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren: Matthew, Emily (Will) Dezern, Mitchell, and Jacob, and great grandchild Alba. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 2pm Saturday, August 3 at the South Bumby Church of Christ, 3940 South Bumby Avenue, Orlando, Fl.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 26 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.