Freda Carolyn Allen passed away on June 27th, at the age of 95. Freda will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 71 years, John and her children, Dana (Toni) and Dennis (Ann). Freda will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren: Matthew, Emily (Will) Dezern, Mitchell, and Jacob, and great grandchild Alba. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 2pm Saturday, August 3 at the South Bumby Church of Christ, 3940 South Bumby Avenue, Orlando, Fl.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 26 to July 31, 2019