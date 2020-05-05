Frederick Anthony "BUD" Caruso
Frederick "Bud" Anthony Caruso, Jr., died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, April 26th, after a short battle with cancer at the age of 64.

Bud is survived by his wife Claudia; his brothers Tom Caruso, Tony Caruso, and Mike Caruso; Aunt Marilyn Caruso and many nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law's, brother-in-law's, aunts and uncles.

Bud loved boating and fishing on the St. John's River. He was very involved with the Sanford Yacht Club, holding positions of Commodore and Vice Commodore.

Bud was a proud Marine Corps & Vietnam Veteran, involved with the evacuation of Saigon and a Purple Heart recipient.

He was kind, caring, compassionate, and generous to loved ones, friends and strangers alike. A

fun-loving, easy-going man, he will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 4th, 2020 at the Sanford Yacht Club, Geneva, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sanford Yacht Club.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Celebration of Life
Sanford Yacht Club
