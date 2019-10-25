Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Resurrection
115 Pond Hill Road
Wallingford, CT
Frederick George Abel Jr. Notice
Frederick George Abel, Jr. (Rocky) passed away suddenly on October 19, 2019. Loving husband of Eileen Abel for 44 years.; beloved father of Jessica Abel and Allison Abel and Jessica's partner Evan Rogers; devoted son of Viola Abel and the late Frederick G. Abel, Sr.; dear brother of Lynn and Rich Gobrick, Gayle Chapman and Debbie Rossi; brother-in-law of Alan Mazur and devoted companion to his loving dog, Louie.

Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable contributions in Rocky's memory to the ACLU of Maryland online at www.aclu-md.org or by check to 3600 Clipper Mill Rd, Suite 350, Baltimore, MD 21211. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
