|
|
Frederick James Teska, 82, passed away on Sunday August 25, 2019. He was born in the Town of Clay, New York, on October 31, 1936, to Harold Spencer and H.M. "Grace" Teska. He is survived by his wife, Elinor Roberts Teska to whom he was married for 62 years. Fred retired from the Pepsi Cola Company in Orlando, Florida. He was an avid gardener and traveler. Fred was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Lake Mary. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, David and Kaye Teska of Telford, Tennessee; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Brent Bradley of Simpsonville, Kentucky; and daughter and son-in-law Nancy and William Scoltock of Maitland, Florida. Also surviving are granddaughters Jennifer Luna of Knoxville, TN and Chelsea Scoltock of Maitland, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Joshua Luna, Paxton Batista, and Harlow Batista; and brothers Gordon Teska (Helen) of Mexico, New York, Tracy Teska (Joanne) of Pennellville, New York. Also sister-in-law, Jane Myers of Clay New York. His grandson, David Spencer Teska, and his sister, Cathy Rae Moore, predeceased him. Fred will be interred in a private ceremony. Memorial donations may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church Building Fund or to any animal rescue organization. Arrangements were handled by DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019