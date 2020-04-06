|
|
Fred Tannler, Owner of Florida Irrigation Supply in Orlando, Dies at 80. Fred WAS BORN near SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA on December 15, 1939. He graduated from Edgewater High School and attended Orlando Junior College; and, served in the Army Reserves from 1958-1959.
Fred WAS this Giant of A MAN in all things! His life was full of his many different adventures and achievements. His greatest achievement was starting his successful Company, Florida Irrigation Supply in 1974. He is one of Orlando's Forefathers of Development integral in the Irrigation Design and Development of Disneyworld, Orlando International Airport, Marriot Orlando World Center, Orange County Convention and Civic Center, Sea World of Florida, and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Center and Florida Mall. He was also involved in a lot of well-known golf courses, including: The Grand Cypress Resort, The Country Club of Orlando, and Alaqua Country Club, as well as many residential developments and industrial parks! His accomplishments also included recognition at the Agricultural Expo in Israel for his contributions to drip irrigation.
F.I.S.' Design and Consulting Business and Gator Pumping Modules Operations provided pumps capable of pumping millions of gallons of water and was a phenomenon ahead of its time in installing waste-water irrigation systems.
The Great Love of Fred's Life was the Game of Golf. He could be seen "seven out of seven days", as he would say, at Heathrow or Alaqua Lakes golf course playing his rounds and then the perennial Gin Game with the Guys.
His Love of the Ocean and all things pertaining to Boating gave him and his family many years of Fun experiences on the Open Waters of Florida.
Then the Highway became his Home... he had several beautiful Prevost Entertainer buses that took him and Dona all over this beautiful country. Their travels took them to places like our national parks, Canada, Washington, and so many other memorable spots. Driving that Bus brought some of the Happiest moments of his life.
Fred Tannler passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on Tuesday, March 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Dona House Tannler, son, Jon Tannler, and daughter, Lisa Gibson of Longwood and Sanford. He is also survived by grandchildren: Abbie Tannler, Mackenzie Tannler and Scotty Gibson of Longwood and Sanford; his Stepchildren, Heather Miars and Joseph House of Atlanta; and, Step-Grands: Lucy, Sadie and Jack Schoenrock and Holly Abeyta of Atlanta.
In lieu of flowers, Fred's Family invites you to make a donation in his name to: The Christian Sharing Center in Longwood or, Second Harvest Food Pantry in Orlando. Condolences: baldwinfairchildoaklawn.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020