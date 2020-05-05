Freedel Alfred Rauch, 95, died on April 27, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Jacob & Clara (German immigrants), the family moved to Orlando in 1925 where his parents established a popular bakery near downtown.



While attending OHS, he participated in Football and Track & Field and achieved an Eagle Scout rank with Troop 59 in Winter Park. After graduation, he pursued a lifetime love of weightlifting that he continued into his 70s. He won 4 weightlifting titles including state heavyweight and "Mr. Orlando".



After his WWII service in Germany, he attended Lehigh University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He went to work for Scott Paper Co. and later became an insurance consultant with Metropolitan & other companies.



He is survived by his wife Kathy; stepchildren Daniel & Patricia; grandchildren Gwen, Erin, Stephen, and Philip; and nephew Steven Williams.



A memorial service is being considered for a future date at Emmaus Lutheran Church in DeBary.



