Gail Crigler, age 76, of Oviedo, Florida passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Visitation is Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with funeral service starting at 2:00 pm at Willow Creek Church, Winter Springs, FL. Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home (Winter Park Chapel).



