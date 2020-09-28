1/2
Gale Lynn Killingsworth
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Gale Lynn Killingsworth, Fort Myers, Florida (relocated from Saint Cloud), on September 12, 2020, at the age of 61 years.

Gale will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 21 years, John; Gale's brother Mark Aldrich and his wife Rose; Gale's nieces and nephew and their families, Leeann Legato, Linda Chernault, Gary Crowley; John's daughter and son and their families, Michelle Weygand and John Killingsworth Jr., as well as numerous relatives and friends.

She is predeceased by her sister Sharon Crowley and her Parents: Marvin and Virginia Aldrich.

Born in Warren Michigan, April 8, 1959, Gale eventually moved to Florida and in 1984 began working for Walt Disney World in Orlando. In 2014, after 30 years, she retired from Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. as a Senior Sourcing Supervisor.

She was a very giving person, both of her time, compassion, and financial support (especially "Marine Toys for Tots") hoping to make this a better world. She welcomed everyone, always had a sincere interest in people and always made them feel comfortable and included.

After retirement Gale enjoyed time in Brevard County at beaches and her condo on the Intracoastal Waterway with her husband John. She loved traveling to small unique places in the US and Canada. Her favorite trip was around the loop of Michigan up the west side, over the top and down the east side visiting relatives and friends all the way.

Due to Covid-19, An online memorial to Gale is being published at www.beyondthedash.com until a safe celebration of life can be held where we can all be together to celebrate this amazing woman.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
