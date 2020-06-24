Garth Walker, 97, passed away on June 20, 2020. He was born May 4, 1923, in Alliance Ohio, the son of Fred and Hope Walker. His studies at Duke University were interrupted by World War II. After he enlisted, he served in England as part of the Transportation Corp. On his return, he graduated from Emory University and received his Master's Degree in Hospital Administration from Washington University. In 1954 he began his 25 year career at what was then Orange Memorial Hospital, serving as Director for many years. Garth was an avid traveler throughout his life and enjoyed gatherings of family and friends. He was interested in others and had a quick wit. He was a longtime active member of Broadway United Methodist Church, where he had friends for over sixty years. Everyone acquainted with Garth knew he was a proud American. He was a founding member, Past President and Paul Harris Fellow of the Lake Buena Vista Rotary Club. The Garth Walker Rotarian of the Year Award was established in his honor several years ago. Garth was predeceased by his loving wife, Betty; brother, Fred (and his wife, Delice); and nephew, Fred. He is survived by his sister, Mary Price (Robert M.); his children (Julia, Joyce and David); nephews (Richard and Robert); nieces (Delice, Mary, and Carrie); and other family members he loved. Because of Covid limitations, the family will have a service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lake Buena Vista Rotary Club Foundation, FBO Garth Walker Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 22033, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.



