Gary D. Page, 81, of Orlando, died peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Gary was a United States Navy Veteran who loved hunting, fishing, and playing the lottery. He enjoyed the Miami Dolphins, the Florida Gators, and watching Nascar. He owned his own trucking company, Page Trucking where he retired over 20 years ago. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his spouses, Constance "Connie" Page and Gail Kirk Page.
Survivors include his loving children, Kelley Husselman and husband, Kirk, Wendy Page and her companion, Calvin Veninga, and Tracy Page Kokontis; step daughter, Elaine Pruitt and husband Eric; brother, Tim Page and wife Diane; grandchildren, Shannon Hightower, Cody Hightower, Lindsey Page, and Jonathan Kokontis; four great grandchildren, Ethan Stephens, Truth Kokontis, Ashlynn Holkanson and Aubree Holkanson, and a host of extended family members and friends.
The family will host a celebration of life service from 3-5 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha. A private inurnment with military honors will follow the service.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2019