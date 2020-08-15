Gary Duane Hubbert Sr., 77



Resident of Howey in the Hills, Florida, passed away Friday morning Aug 14, 2020, while in hospice.



A service is yet to be determined after COVID restrictions are lifted for group gatherings.



Gary was born Dec 28, 1942 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Agnes and Albert Hubbert. At the age of 2 his father was taken in WWII. His mother remarried to Henry Clark. He grew up on a large family farm, where he learned the value of hard work. The family also had a hunting cabin that lead to a love and passion for the outdoors and all things hunting and fishing.



Gary served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany in the 1960's. He had a deep respect for the country we live in, and his patriotism was well known. Gary worked for Michigan Bell for most of his career and later at Banana Cove Marina during retirement.



He was a member and of the Howey Community Church, and a member and one-time commodore of the Lake County Pontoon Boat Club.



He is survived by his wife, Mitzie. They would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this September 16; three children: Rita (Lothar Gotz), Gary Jr (Shari) and Michele (Greg Watson); 8 grandchildren Ashley (Jared Ferguson), Jake (Alyssa), Lorenzo (Julia), Justin, Kaitlin and Griffin and 2 great grandchildren Noah and Jax. He is also survived by his sisters Phyllis Daneau and Sally Plzak and a brother Jack along with many nieces and nephews.



