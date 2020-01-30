|
|
Gary Edward Brown, 72, of Lake Mary, Florida passed away peacefully in his home on January 26, 2020. He was born on April 5, 1947, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Dewitt and Mildred Brown.
Gary was a very accomplished man. He attended the University of Florida, earning a master's degree and went on to successfully own and operate Welbro Construction Company. When he wasn't hard at work, he enjoyed golfing, traveling, being surrounded by his family and friends or out on the water with his soulmate, Kathy. One of Gary's biggest accomplishments was finding his Lord and Savior later in life. This faith gave him the understanding and courage he needed to face his illness.
Left to cherish Gary's memory is his wife of 18 years, Kathy Brown; children, Matt Brown (Tali), Ashley Brown, Shannon Marshall and Trevor Price; grandchildren, Liliana Marshall and Francis (Frankie) Brown; siblings, Mo Brown (Cheryl), Donna Markowitz and Barbara Mackovain as well as numerous other extended family members and close friends.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10am at Markham Woods Presbyterian Church. Gary has asked in lieu of flowers that a Memorial Fund donation be made on his behalf to his beloved church, Markham Woods Presbyterian Church. (Under Special Offering : please note: Gary Brown Memorial)... https://www.elexiogiving.com/app/Form/b06d4b06-d515-476b-837b-e63dc85baf10
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020