Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markham Woods Presbyterian
5210 Markham Woods Rd
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Markham Woods Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Edward Brown


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Edward Brown Notice
Gary Edward Brown, 72, of Lake Mary, Florida passed away peacefully in his home on January 26, 2020. He was born on April 5, 1947, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Dewitt and Mildred Brown.

Gary was a very accomplished man. He attended the University of Florida, earning a master's degree and went on to successfully own and operate Welbro Construction Company. When he wasn't hard at work, he enjoyed golfing, traveling, being surrounded by his family and friends or out on the water with his soulmate, Kathy. One of Gary's biggest accomplishments was finding his Lord and Savior later in life. This faith gave him the understanding and courage he needed to face his illness.

Left to cherish Gary's memory is his wife of 18 years, Kathy Brown; children, Matt Brown (Tali), Ashley Brown, Shannon Marshall and Trevor Price; grandchildren, Liliana Marshall and Francis (Frankie) Brown; siblings, Mo Brown (Cheryl), Donna Markowitz and Barbara Mackovain as well as numerous other extended family members and close friends.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10am at Markham Woods Presbyterian Church. Gary has asked in lieu of flowers that a Memorial Fund donation be made on his behalf to his beloved church, Markham Woods Presbyterian Church. (Under Special Offering : please note: Gary Brown Memorial)... https://www.elexiogiving.com/app/Form/b06d4b06-d515-476b-837b-e63dc85baf10
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -