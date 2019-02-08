|
Gary Fred Krause, 69, went home to the Lord Monday, January 28, 2019. Gary was born July 13, 1949 in Allentown, PA to Pauline (Moyer) & Frederick H. Krause. He is survived by his wife, Claudette, and many family and friends and will be greatly missed. Gary married Claudette on Valentines Day, 2014 at St. Luke's Lutheran Chapel in Oviedo, FL. Gary was proud to be a Marine and served his country in the Vietnam War. He was an avid bowler, earning a 300 game ring to prove it, but illness put an end to that. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, date to be determined.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019