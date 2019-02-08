Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Luke's Lutheran Church
2021 W Sr-426
Oviedo, FL 32765
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Krause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Fred Krause


1949 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Gary Fred Krause Notice
Gary Fred Krause, 69, went home to the Lord Monday, January 28, 2019. Gary was born July 13, 1949 in Allentown, PA to Pauline (Moyer) & Frederick H. Krause. He is survived by his wife, Claudette, and many family and friends and will be greatly missed. Gary married Claudette on Valentines Day, 2014 at St. Luke's Lutheran Chapel in Oviedo, FL. Gary was proud to be a Marine and served his country in the Vietnam War. He was an avid bowler, earning a 300 game ring to prove it, but illness put an end to that. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, date to be determined.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.