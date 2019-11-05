Home

St David's By-Sea Episcopal
600 S 4th St
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
St David's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church
600 4th St S
Cocoa Beach, FL
Gary G. Tharp


1941 - 2019
Gary G. Tharp Notice
The family deeply mourns the loss of esteemed real estate investor, instructor, and coach Gary G. Tharp, creator of the CCIM "APOD" spreadsheet. Born Aug 24, 1941 and graduated from Iowa State University in 1960, Gary had a thriving and distinguished career in commercial real estate and was known for his quick wit, resonant singing voice, and stylish Hawaiian shirts. Gary was a mentor and friend to many.

We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Virginia, and the entire Tharp family. Father to Pam, Ryan and Grant, beloved "Papa" to Amanda, Kyle, Zhenia and Angelina, and great-grandfather to Evangeline, Abigail, Chase and Roman. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat Nov 23, 2019, St David's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 600 4th St S, Cocoa Beach, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
