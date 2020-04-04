|
Gary Louis Brender passed away peacefully in his sleep (after a longtime series of illnesses), at age 68, on Monday March 30th, 2020 at Hospice of the Comforter in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Gary was a long time civic leader and devoted to serving his community. He spent 31 years in public service as a City Commissioner in the City of Lake Mary, including a stint as Deputy Mayor. Gary is survived by his three children; Sharon Procopio and grandson Remy of Boulder, Erin Brender of Montana and Evan Brender (wife Juliet and granddog Sadie) of Boston. His brother Mark (wife Sharon) lives in the DC area and his brother, Keith (wife Jeanette), lives in Deerfield Beach, Florida. A memorial service will be planned for a later time. For more information visit https://www.degusipefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Gary-Brender/
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 12, 2020