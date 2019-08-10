|
|
Gary Lee Mikels, 54, of Sanford, FL passed away at home on August 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with liver cancer. He was born in Orlando, FL to Beuford & Jean Mikels. Gary is survived by his loving mother, Jean Mikels, of Sanford FL, and siblings, Daniel Lee Mikels (Sandy), of Folkston, GA and Terri Rene Mikels , of Sanford, FL. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephew and countless friends that will miss him immensely.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Morning Glory Church located at 2600 E State Road 46 Sanford, FL 32771 officiated by Senior Pastor Jimmie L. Blake, a lifelong friend of Gary's.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019