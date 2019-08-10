Home

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Morning Glory Church
2600 E State Road 46
Sanford, FL
View Map
Gary Lee Mikels Notice
Gary Lee Mikels, 54, of Sanford, FL passed away at home on August 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with liver cancer. He was born in Orlando, FL to Beuford & Jean Mikels. Gary is survived by his loving mother, Jean Mikels, of Sanford FL, and siblings, Daniel Lee Mikels (Sandy), of Folkston, GA and Terri Rene Mikels , of Sanford, FL. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephew and countless friends that will miss him immensely.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Morning Glory Church located at 2600 E State Road 46 Sanford, FL 32771 officiated by Senior Pastor Jimmie L. Blake, a lifelong friend of Gary's.

Please visit www.baldwincremation.com to view and sign the family guestbook and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
