Gaynell L. Bryan, age 70, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 while visiting friends and family at her Villa home in Winter Park, FL. She was born on October 18, 1948 in Pennsylvania. She leaves behind her husband and lifelong love James Bryan, III. She is also lovingly survived by her stepson and his wife, James IV and Marisa Bryan; her stepdaughter, Kelly Bryan; her adored sister, Karen Winkler; her six grandchildren, a nephew and her much cherished black Labradors, Cash and Flow. For more than 50 years, Gay devoted her life tenderly supporting James Bryan III, her beloved JB, and his family through all the joys and pains that life had to offer. Her gentle spirit and loving soul provided a foundation that allowed JB and their family to face each day with strength and courage. Gay met JB when she was just 22. From that day forward, she walked arm-in-arm with JB through life, supporting him in whatever path he chose. The two were inseparable and loved each other beyond description. Together they traveled the world and along the way Gay gave generously to all, never expecting anything in return. She saw the best in each person she met and embraced them each with her loving, uplifting spirit. JB lost his wife, his best friend and the best person he has ever known. He will miss Gay with every breath he takes, but he knows her love, generosity and kindness will eternally continue to inspire all who had the honor of knowing her. A visitation will begin at 1:00pm, Friday, February 15, 2019 followed by a service at 1:30pm at Fred Hunters Downtown Fort Lauderdale Home, 718 South Federal Highway. The family requests flowers or donations to . Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019