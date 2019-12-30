Home

Gene W. Leathers Notice
Gene W. Leathers, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Longwood, FL.

He was a long-time resident of Altamonte Springs, where he lived with his second wife, Mary (LeCompte). Born and raised in Jamestown, NY, he was the eldest of four children. He served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne Rangers Division from 1949-1951. He joined the Shriner's Club while still in New York and continued to serve with them in Florida. He worked as a bond broker, selling mutual and corporate bonds. Upon retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling throughout the country in their motor home. After her death, he continued to enjoy traveling with long time friend, Joan Gill.

He is survived by his son, Larry (Deana); grandson, Laurence (Stephanie) Leathers; step-children, Gary Watson, Carroll Ragland, Susie (Thomas) Paul, Cathy (David) Moyal, and Michael (Donna) Farnham; sisters, Jody (Martin) Bentley, Janice (Durand) Peterson; brother, Donald (Marion) Leaters; and first wife, Annetta Kaufman.

Visitation Monday, January 6, 2019, 10am-11am at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 994 E. Altamonte Dr., Altamonte Springs, FL. Service to follow; the family will hold a private graveside service. For those wishing to donate to a charity in his name, the family requests sending donations to , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA, 16505.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
