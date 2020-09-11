Genevieve Marlene Hodges Kemp, "Marlene", 77, a lifelong resident of Eustis, Florida, joined her adoring husband, Sam Kemp, in Heaven on Monday, September 7, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved and cherished family.



Marlene attended Eustis High School, graduating in 1960. She married Sam Kemp of Umatilla in Eustis and they enjoyed a long and loving marriage. She began her professional life at First Federal Savings and Loan. Subsequently, she opened her own quilting shop, Cottage Stitchery & Gifts, where she enjoyed interacting with her customers and also taught quilting. Following that, Marlene became a realtor and worked for Tyre & Taylor Realty and Remax. Eventually, Marlene attained her broker's license and opened her own brokerages, Eques Realty, followed by Southern Realty, in Mt. Dora. Marlene was an avid reader of The Bible and was strongly connected to her Baptist faith.



In addition to her professional career, Marlene was an accomplished quilter and seamstress; a talented artist and craftswoman who especially enjoyed woodworking with her late husband. She also became a skilled fly-tyer providing her son and his fly fishing buddies with hand-crafted flies that were used on exotic fishing trips worldwide. She could often be found in her craft room, painting and teaching her talents to her many friends and family. Marlene's vibrancy, generosity, creativity, and kindness will be so dearly missed by her family and all who were blessed to know her.



Marlene is survived by her two loving children Mark Kemp (Pamela) and Stacy Kemp Osebold (Scott) and her two "awesome" granddaughters, Brittany Kemp and Brooke Kemp. To them she was, and always will be, their "Mimi". She is also survived by her sister, Raye Howe, her nieces, Debbie Dixon, Darlene Booth (Dee Dee), and Arlene Jones (Candy), and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Marlene is also survived by her treasured dog, a Papillon named Bogey.



Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Sam Kemp, and her parents, Cohen and Rebecca Hodges. Marlene was also predeceased by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Mattie Ruth Kemp.



Due to COVID restrictions, Marlene's visitation and funeral service will be held privately at Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors, 326 E. Orange Avenue, Eustis, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following her private visitation and service, there will be a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery, 220 Hasselton Street, Eustis at 1:00 p.m. that will be open to all who wish to attend. In addition, there will be a celebration of her amazing life at the Lakeside Inn, 100 Alexander Street, Mt. Dora, beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Alexander room. All are welcome.



