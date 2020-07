Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with profound sorrow that we announce that our beloved George Davis Everette entered eternal rest on Wednesday July 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida where he was born, 4th child of Lee Roy and Marquerite Davis Everette. He was a devoted brother of Mrs. J. Frankye Graves, Mrs. Sylvia E. McElroy and uncle to a host of nieces and nephews. A grave side service will be held at Pineywood cemetary in Winter Park, Fl.



The Everette Family



