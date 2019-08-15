Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Bohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George F. Bohn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George F. Bohn Notice
George Bohn, age 77, of Belle Isle, Fl passed away on August 10, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in NYC, son of George Bohn Sr and Dorothy R. Bohn and moved to Orlando with his family when he was a child. He served in the U.S. Army and was employed by Dodge/Chrysler for more than 50 years working as Manager/Director of the Service Department at dealerships in the Orlando area. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters Tracy Bohn DeVoogel, Tiffany Bohn, Tammy Drane and son Shawn Nichols. Sisters Kathryn Bohn-Holsomback and Barbara Strasdas (George). Grandchildren Gus, Kai and Chase Drane and Ava and Collin Nichols. He is also survived by his four legged pal "Sam". A Catholic mass will be held on August 29, at 11:00, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church 4545 Anderson Rd Orlando, Florida 32812
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.