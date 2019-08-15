|
George Bohn, age 77, of Belle Isle, Fl passed away on August 10, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in NYC, son of George Bohn Sr and Dorothy R. Bohn and moved to Orlando with his family when he was a child. He served in the U.S. Army and was employed by Dodge/Chrysler for more than 50 years working as Manager/Director of the Service Department at dealerships in the Orlando area. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters Tracy Bohn DeVoogel, Tiffany Bohn, Tammy Drane and son Shawn Nichols. Sisters Kathryn Bohn-Holsomback and Barbara Strasdas (George). Grandchildren Gus, Kai and Chase Drane and Ava and Collin Nichols. He is also survived by his four legged pal "Sam". A Catholic mass will be held on August 29, at 11:00, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church 4545 Anderson Rd Orlando, Florida 32812
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019