Mr. George F. Harman Jr. (Freddy) passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born in Bluefield, WV on June 11, 1944 to the late George F. Harman Sr and Imogene Rhea Harman. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Faye Harman, his daughters; Laurie Jean Harman Wilson and Tammy Harman-Siebel, his sisters; Debbie Summerall and Gwen Ball, his sons-in-law Ben Wilson and Kevin Siebel, and his grandson Joshua Wilson. Freddy was loved dearly and will be missed incredibly by his family but will live on in the hearts of all of the many lives that he has touched forever. In Lieu of flowers our family would love for you to make a donation to either The ; or Agape Hospice Care www.agapehospicecare.net in Freddy's name. Celebration of Life Service: South Fern Creek Community Church in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 AM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 14 to June 16, 2019
