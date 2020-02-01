|
|
George Hamilton Milligan III died on January 11 2020 at the age of 77 from complications of renal failure. He was born on February 25 1942 to George Hamilton Milligan II and Margaret Meloney Milligan in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. George Milligan is survived by his wife, Juliet Sears Milligan, his daughter, Juliet Katherine Milligan, his three grandchildren, and his younger siblings, Bruce Andrews Milligan and Margaret Eleanor Bagdonas. He was preceded in death by his son George Hamilton Milligan IV, known to his friends as Joe, who was killed at age 23 in the terrorist attack in Bali, Indonesia, on October 12 2002.
In his youth, George Milligan III was an Eagle Scout, Senior Class President of Bellville High School (Michigan), Captain of the swim team, where he set a backstroke swimming state record that stood for fifteen years, and played the cello. He received his Bachelor of Science at Ripon College in 1964 and his MBA at the Wharton School of Business in 1966.
George spent his professional career in the private sector, ultimately serving as the CEO of two technology companies in Florida – first at Piezo Technology in Orlando and then Computer Science Innovations in Melbourne - for nearly two decades before his retirement in 2004. He also served twenty-two years in the Air Force Reserves, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and master navigator for AC-130 gunships before his military retirement in 1989. He was a member of the crew flying range security clearance for the launch of the first NASA space shuttle, Colombia, in 1981.
George was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, hunter, and golfer. His passion for fly-fishing in particular took him and his wife Juliet to exotic fishing destinations on six continents. George Milligan III is deeply missed by his family, friends, neighbours, former colleagues and servicemen. His memorial service will be held on February 17 at 11.00AM at Capen House in Winter Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Mission Continues, a non-profit serving U.S. veterans.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020