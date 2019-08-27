Home

Harden-Pauli Funeral Home
1617 South Bay Street
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 357-4126
George Jackson Barker Notice
George Jackson Barker, 90, died in his Mount Dora, Florida home on Saturday, August 24 of heart failure. He was a retired U.S. Air Force pilot and commercial airline pilot. After his retirement, Mr. Barker built from scratch and flew an open cockpit biplane. He also built and restored several boats. An avid sports fan, Mr. Barker rooted for his alma mater Auburn's football team. He also enjoyed professional football, baseball and hockey. Born and raised in Gadsden, Alabama, Mr. Barker is survived by his wife, Virginia Keith Barker of Mount Dora, Florida, four daughters; Vivian Barker Miller of Severna Park, Maryland, Dixie Barker Arthur of Tampa, Florida, Elizabeth A. Barker of Tampa, and Lee Barker of Leesburg, Florida. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A military ceremony will take place at Florida National Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 6th followed by the placing of Mr. Barker's ashes in the cemetery's columbarium. The family requests no flowers or memorials. www.hardenpauli.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
