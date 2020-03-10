Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Winter Garden, FL
George Malone Traywick


1942 - 2020
George Malone Traywick Notice
George Malone Traywick passed away at home on Sunday March 1, 2020. He was a resident of Winter Garden, Florida born on December 20, 1942. Malone is preceded in death by his parents, George Javison Traywick and Matred Eleanor Traywick, and his brother, Ernest Javison Traywick. Malone is survived by his children Bret Traywick, Kimberly Traywick Rodgers (Richard), and his grandchildren, Kevin Rodgers and Stephanie Rodgers. The memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church Winter Garden on March 17 at 7 pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
