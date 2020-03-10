|
|
George Malone Traywick passed away at home on Sunday March 1, 2020. He was a resident of Winter Garden, Florida born on December 20, 1942. Malone is preceded in death by his parents, George Javison Traywick and Matred Eleanor Traywick, and his brother, Ernest Javison Traywick. Malone is survived by his children Bret Traywick, Kimberly Traywick Rodgers (Richard), and his grandchildren, Kevin Rodgers and Stephanie Rodgers. The memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church Winter Garden on March 17 at 7 pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020