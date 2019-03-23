George Peters Halligan, 82 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family March 20th, 2019. He was born June 5th 1936 in Savannah, Georgia, the son of Anthony and Georgia Halligan. He had recently celebrated his 55th wedding anniversary with his wife, Marilyn.George was a kind and generous man whose life revolved around his Catholic faith, his family, and friends. He was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. After graduating from the University of Georgia, he enjoyed a lifelong management career with Sears. George was an avid golfer and in his retirement enjoyed traveling with his wife and their friends. George was proud of his Irish heritage often wearing green attire. George was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending quality time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, and their five children and their spouses, Kevin Halligan (Kay) of Dallas, TX, Dennis Halligan (Mary Sue) of Maitland, FL, Shannon Wooley (Warren) of Coral Springs FL, Brian Halligan (Laura) of Chatham, NJ, and Megan Hite (Travis) of Maitland, FL, along with 13 grandchildren to whom he was affectionately known as Granddaddy: Emily, Erin, Will, Addison, Elissa, Katie, Emma Katherine, Georgia, Madison, Coleman, Rya, Wes, and Harper. He is also survived by his twin brother John Halligan who he has remained close with since their childhood.Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. at DeGusipe Funeral Home 9001 Orlando Ave, Maitland, Florida 32751 with a Rosary at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Wednesday March 27th at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park, Fl. Remembrances may be sent to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 861 Maitland Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32791. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019