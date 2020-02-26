|
|
OBITUARY
George Russell Lewis
April 10, 1930 – February 1, 2020
George Russell Lewis (89) of Huntsville, AL passed away at his daughter's home in Orlando, FL on February 1, 2020.
George was born in Houston, TX on April 10, 1930 to Ina Pharr and Frank Lewis. George was in the US Navy from 1946 -1953. The Navy sent him to college at UC Berkley and while in grad school he helped setup the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory. He was employed by the Navy as a Physicist in China Lake, CA from 1954 -1966. Moved to Maitland Florida in 1966 for a job with Martin Marietta and then in Aerospace in Illinois and Huntsville, AL. George was predeceased by his wife, Ulma Fay James and is survived by his four children: James Frank Lewis(66) Elgin, IL; Lyn Lewis (65) San Diego, CA (spouse Don Otsuka); Georgeanne Lewis,63, Orlando, FL and Larry Lewis (57) Rockford IL. George leaves a widow, Ruth Ann Dickinson of Huntsville, Al. Full Obit at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/orlando-fl/george-lewis-9023636
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020