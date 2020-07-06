1/
George Washington Schreffler
of Winter Garden, FL formerly of Tomahawk, WI, born June 24, 1933, passed away July 3, 2020. He is survived by children - Cindy, George John and Richard Michael Schreffler of Longwood FL; grandchildren - Tyrus Schreffler and Lindsey Schreffler Burton and two great grandchildren; brother Ted Schreffler (Vonda); niece Shelby Hochman (Greg); nephews Ted Jr, Glen, Eugene, Roger, Jim and Robert and their families. Also survived by step children- Tracey Pattillo, Wendy Gardner and Debi Koronka along with 4 step grandchildren Brian, Keesha, Jeremy and Shelby and great step grandchild (love of his life) Sophia Rosalind. George was a veteran of the Korean War. Friends and family will gather at Waterfront Park Clermont FL on Saturday July 11 at 10 am to remember his life.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
