of Winter Garden, FL formerly of Tomahawk, WI, born June 24, 1933, passed away July 3, 2020. He is survived by children - Cindy, George John and Richard Michael Schreffler of Longwood FL; grandchildren - Tyrus Schreffler and Lindsey Schreffler Burton and two great grandchildren; brother Ted Schreffler (Vonda); niece Shelby Hochman (Greg); nephews Ted Jr, Glen, Eugene, Roger, Jim and Robert and their families. Also survived by step children- Tracey Pattillo, Wendy Gardner and Debi Koronka along with 4 step grandchildren Brian, Keesha, Jeremy and Shelby and great step grandchild (love of his life) Sophia Rosalind. George was a veteran of the Korean War. Friends and family will gather at Waterfront Park Clermont FL on Saturday July 11 at 10 am to remember his life.



