Georgette Surlak


1928 - 2019
Georgette Surlak Notice
Georgette was born12/26/1928 in New York City.

Second daughter to Peter Stravinos (birth place Greece) and Theresa Stravinos (nee Frinko, birthplace Hungary). First daughter Sylvia Cartwright predeceased her in death. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and most currently was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit, Apopka, FL.

Following an early graduation from Washington Irving High School, NYC, she worked in the accounting department of 20th Century Fox. Prior to retirement, she was assistant treasurer at Columbia Savings and Loan, Fair Lawn, NJ.

She married Victor Surlak on 08/28/1949, NYC. Victor predeceased her. They raised 3 children, Lorraine, Joanne, and Peter. Peter predeceased her, leaving surviving wife, Cassandra.

She lived in New York City, Uniondale, Long Island, NY, Fair Lawn, NJ, Altamonte Srings, FL and Apopka, FL. Most recently she resided at Life Care Center of Altamonte Springs, longtime friend Hertha Lo frequently at her side.

Georgette loved to cook and entertain family and friends in her home wherever she lived. She was part of a very lively family and when they were dining in a restaurant, everyone knew it. She was welcoming to all. No one was ever turned away from her table as she always found enough chairs. She loved to play card games of any type.

Upon retirement she remained active in her church and with her family, daughter Lorraine Surlak and husband Stephen Udouj and daughter Joanne Surlak Greear and husband Stephen Greear as well as with her grandson Galen Surlak-Ramsey, his wife Mary Beth and their four children, her great-granchildren, Kian, Aria, Lincoln and Westen.

Georgette's extended family includes loving nieces and nephews: Cynthia Masick (nee Cartwright) and family, and Ronald Surlak, Paul Surlak, Thomas Surlak and Theresa Surlak and their families, as well as John Udouj, Randall Udouj and Sarah Udouj Smith and their families.

A private graveside service is planned. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Comforter, Altamonte Springs, FL or to the Hospice of your choice.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019
