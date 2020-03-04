|
|
Mrs. Georgia Katherine Lassiter, daughter of the late Cleveland and Lena Linkous passed away Sunday March 1st in Winter Garden, FL. Georgia was born February 13th, 1928 in Christiansburg, Virginia. She grew up in Montgomery County, Virginia and attended the public schools there. Georgia worked for many years as a nursing assistant at Barrington Terrace in Orlando and also with the Visiting Nurses Association providing friendship and care to her many patients.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence (Larry) Lassiter. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her son George Poff, daughters Debby Snow, Shirley Jackson (Junior), Diane Pecora (Tim), and grandchildren Aaron, Chris, Vicky, Jeff, Lori, and 5 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pet Alliance of Central Florida.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020