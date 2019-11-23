|
died peacefully on November 15, 2019 at age 97. She was born in Winter Park in 1922, and lived there most of her life. After earning a B.S. in Commerce, she worked for the Tennessee Eastman Co. then the Girl Scouts before assuming management of the R. F. Leedy Co., a Park Avenue store founded by her parents. She retired after marrying Alfred B. Stewart ("Jack") in 1962, enjoyed traveling to many countries, and collected antiques, art, and handcrafts. She is survived by her sister-in-law Grace Leedy, nieces, and nephews. A service will be held on December 7 at 10 am at Winter Park Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winter Park Public Library - New Leaf Bookstore.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019