Georgiana C. Hendrix passed away in Winter Garden, FL on July 31, 2020 at the age of 92. A devoted wife and mother, she was born March 30, 1928 in Holly Hill, FL. She grew up in Jacksonville, FL and was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School. She married her husband James D. "Jimmy" Hendrix in 1946 when they also moved to Winter Garden where they were long-time residents. Georgiana and Jimmy owned Tibbals Drugs on the corner of Plant and Main Streets in downtown Winter Garden from 1970 to 1999. They also owned Georgiana's Fashion Fair on Plant Street from 1978 to 1985. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Winter Garden for 74 years. She often said her favorite thing in life was being a mom to her three children. She was well loved and will be missed dearly. Georgiana is preceded in death by her husband, James D. Hendrix Jr. and her sister Bettye Stanish, and survived by her son Tim Hendrix and daughters, Sheri Andrus (Lee) and Melodye Flanagan (James), two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made in Georgiana's name to the H. Timothy Hendrix Exceptional Education Scholarship at the University of Central Florida online: www.ucffoundation.org/givenow,
by mail: UCF Foundation at 12424 Research Parkway, Suite 250, Orlando, FL 32826, or by phone: (407) 882-1220.