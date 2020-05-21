Gerald Joseph "Jerry" Bachand of Orlando passed away on May 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was 86. Born April 8, 1934 in Putnam, Ct. to Napoleon Bachand and Alice Dupuis Bachand, he was the fifth of five children, Arnold (Banjo), Bernard (Butch), Lorraine (Walter) Tyburski and Sylvia (Richard "Dick") Waters. All preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his first wife Madeleine Levesque Bachand, mother of his six children. He is survived by his wife Polly Bachand, six children, Bruce (Kim), Sheryl (Jimmy) Read, Candace (Rick) Riley, Randall, Kenneth (Lisa) and Bradley (Lynn). He had two step children from his 35 year marriage to Polly Bachand, Tammi Dykes and Kimberly (Jeff) Rockhill Baker and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Jerry graduated from Putnam High School in 1953. While in school he enjoyed success as a four sport star. He had many lifelong friends from his time at Putnam High and enjoyed returning regularly to attend reunions and visit. After High School he joined the United States Navy and served in a reserve capacity until honorably discharged in 1961.



Jerry Bachand was the President and owner of Carol King Landscape Maintenance, Inc. Under his direction Carol King grew into one of the largest independent landscaping company's in the Country. Sons Bruce and Randy continue operating the business.



Dad loved sports his entire life. In 1963 with friends and neighbors from the Conway community they petitioned Little League Baseball for a Charter that turned into Conway Little League. He served as a coach and league director there and at Azalea Park Little League for many years, enjoying the experience and producing strong teams. After coaching he remained involved as Assistant District Administrator for District 3 for several years. When his baseball years ended he took up golf in earnest and joined Rio Pinar Country Club, becoming a shareholder in 1970. He remained a member and avid golfer until shortly before passing. His other passion was boating. He and Polly enjoyed several decades cruising Coastal Florida, Georgia, the Carolina's and the Bahama Islands. He had several Yacht's along the way, all named P&J's 19th Hole.



A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date due to the Covid19 pandemic.



