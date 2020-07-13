1/1
Gerald Michael Shilale Sr.
Gerald Michael Shilale, Sr. born October 17, 1946 in Worcester, Massachusetts to William and June Shilale. Gerald grew up on Vernon Hill, graduated from South High School in 1964 and re-located to Central Florida in 1991. A proud veteran of the Vietnam war. Retired from the US Postal Service after 30 years. Retired from Walt Disney World after 20 years. He leaves his wife Donna J. Shilale, his daughter Tina M. Shilale, his son Gerald Michael Shilale, his granddaughter Emily Alexis Ashley and, grandsons Caulin Wood, Reese Wood and William Shilale. He also leaves his brother, W. Ronald Shilale of Sterling MA and his sister Carol Savasta of Paxton, MA.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
