Orlando Sentinel Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild Winter Garden
428 E PLANT ST
Winter Garden, FL 34787
(407) 656-2233
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald T. "Pat" Vaughn


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gerald T. "Pat" Vaughn Notice
Gerald T. "Pat" Vaughn was born in 1931 in Peoria, Illinois and his earthly journey ended on July 6, 2019. He was predeceased by his son Mark Patrick and is survived by Ginger, his wife of 51 years, their daughter Andrea, and granddaughter Lena, his sister Katherine (Jim) Kunath and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd's Hope (www.shepherdshope.org) or Florida United Methodist Children's Home, Enterprise, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Winter Garden. www.baldwinfairchildwintergarden.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Baldwin-Fairchild Winter Garden
428 E PLANT ST
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin-Fairchild Winter Garden
Download Now