Geraldine "Geri" Bellingham
Geraldine H. Bellingham, 88, of Manchester NH, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was born on December 15, 1931 to Eskel & Helen Hermanson in Waukegan, IL.

Those who knew Geri will remember her as an adventurous, creative, free-spirited, intelligent and loving friend who was always marching to the beat of her own drum. After graduating high school, Geri spent many chapters of her life in various parts of the US and abroad; Chicago IL, Seal Beach CA, Caracas Venezuela, Titusville FL, Sealy TX, and finally New Hampshire. She loved to paint (china and canvas), and leaves behind many pieces for her family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Pat Bellingham, and her parents Eskel & Helen Hermanson. She is survived by her son Tim Bellingham and his wife Leslie of Goffstown NH; grandsons Shane Bellingham of Las Vegas NV and Brian Bellingham of Goffstown NH; as well as many cousins, extended family and friends.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral. Donations may be made in Geri's memory to: ASPCA.org/donate and the Ronald McDonald's House Charity rmhcne.org.

To view Geri's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
