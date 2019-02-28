Jeri Leavitt, 87, passed peacefully February 17, 2019 with her family close by. Born to Larry and Bertha Grutman on August 5, 1931, her Bronx roots made her a true New Yorker, a lover of fashion and food. Jeri's last 23 years were lovingly shared with her husband Joseph, "Jack" Leavitt. Their focus ranged from their synagogue, Congregation Beth Am, where they met as widowers, to traveling the world. An illness early in life led Jeri to a career in nursing. She graduated from Albert Einstein Nursing College in Philadelphia, and progressed to leadership as a charge nurse, in hospital administration, and finally as an instructor in Seminole Community College's LPN program. Along with Jack, her computer skills led her to publish the Hadassah newsletter for many years. They were honored as a couple by Congregation Beth Am in September 2013 for their service to the temple community. Jeri is survived by her husband Jack, son Michael Hornreich and his wife Kitti, grandson Mark Hall, granddaughter Barbara Gritter and husband Jordan, and her great grandchildren Jaxson and Tatum Gritter, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, with whom Jeri always stayed connected. Many long-time friends supported her and kept close through weekly Mah Jong games and much more. Jeri was buried in Miami beside her first husband, Mervin Hornreich, and their daughter Barbara Ann Hornreich. On Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM, a Celebration of Life will be held at Congregation Beth Am, Longwood, for all to share their memories of this woman of strength and compassion. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary