Geraldine Stack, 74, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Orlando, FL. Gerry was born on February 16, 1945 in New York, NY.
She is survived by her loving husband, Vincent Joseph Stack; sons, Gregory Vincent Stack and Kevin Michael Stack; and numerous other family members and friends, all who will miss her greatly.
A celebration of life will be held from 12-2 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 335 East State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to AdventHealth Hospice Care of Central Florida. Please visit the online obituary: www.NewcomerOrlando.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019