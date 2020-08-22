Gerardus "Ger" van der Made, 83, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on July 8, 2020.Ger was born in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, on May 21, 1937, and actively contributing to the international business growth of Orlando since 1979. Working with the European Fiberglass Reinforced Polyester industry, Ger became a consultant and supplier to Walt Disney World's EPCOT until its opening in October 1982. He founded Florida International Trade Service, Inc., a global marketing company servicing various governments, such as the Netherlands and USA, eventually starting a successful cactus export operation to China and Taiwan and establishing several partnerships with Asian entities.Princess Beatrix (former H.R.H. Queen Beatrix), appointed Ger to Honorary Consul of the Netherlands in Orlando (1995-2004); plus he was the US liaison for the Peace Parks Foundation (established by Prince Bernhard, Dr. Mandela, and Dr. Rupert) in Stellenbosch, South Africa. He also was a confidant of Queen Beatrix's late husband, Prince Claus. As a young man, Ger was an avid runner, cyclist, and soccer player and, additionally, was instrumental in bringing the FIFA World Cup to Orlando in 1994, representing the players and coaches of the Dutch soccer team during their stay in Florida.Locally, Ger was active in the Rotary Club of Orlando, University Club, and Citrus Club, as well as a supporter of many charitable organizations, such as Kids Beating Cancer, Give Kids the World, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Council on Aging of Volusia County, Inc. He was an avid lover of good food and wine, the arts, sports, animals, and anything related to the Pilgrim Fathers and Vincent van Gogh.Ger is survived by his wife, Theodora Uniken Venema, his daughter Eveline Kraljic-van der Made, son-in-law Anthony, and his loving granddaughter Quinn. A "Celebration of Life" will be held locally, as well as in The Netherlands, at a later date.His beaming presence will be sorely missed.Donations may be made in his memory to the Rotary Club of Orlando, by visiting: