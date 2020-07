Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 94, of Altamonte Springs, died July 11, 2020. Born March 31, 1926 in Bari, Italy. Survived by daughter-in-law Lori Del Vento, grand daughters Danielle Smith & Angelina Del Vento. See www.degusipe.com to view services & leave a message of condolence.

