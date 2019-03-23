Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Duran Morales

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gladys Duran Morales Notice
A Beautiful person, retired accountant, devout wife, mother, pastoral minister, religious educator, and friend; born on June 15, 1937, in Manati, Puerto Rico, and called home to Heaven on March 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 53+ years, Wilfredo Morales; son, Wilfredo V. Morales (m. David Deane); daughter, Lourdes Morales Malinovsky (m. Tawon Malinovsky); granddaughter, Brianna Malinovsky; and sister, Elsa Andujar. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 am, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.