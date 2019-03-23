|
A Beautiful person, retired accountant, devout wife, mother, pastoral minister, religious educator, and friend; born on June 15, 1937, in Manati, Puerto Rico, and called home to Heaven on March 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 53+ years, Wilfredo Morales; son, Wilfredo V. Morales (m. David Deane); daughter, Lourdes Morales Malinovsky (m. Tawon Malinovsky); granddaughter, Brianna Malinovsky; and sister, Elsa Andujar. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 am, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019